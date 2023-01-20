Sinn Fein calls on departments to work groups delivering ESF projects

Sinn Féin MLAs Caoimhe Archibald and Ciara Ferguson have called on local departments to work with groups delivering European Social Fund (ESF) projects.

Speaking after writing to Permanent Secretaries of local departments, Caoimhe Archibald said:

"The British government has failed to fully replace lost EU funds and now because of delays in its new Shared Prosperity Fund, local projects are facing a cliff-edge at the end of March.

"We have urged local Permanent Secretaries to work with groups now on extending existing funding for a year on a pro-rata basis.

"While the Executive can’t be expected to replace lost ESF funds it can continue to use its match funding for ESF-type programmes, so this period should be used to develop a longer-term scheme.

Ciara Ferguson added:

"Groups and organisations delivering ESF projects support some of the most vulnerable people in our communities and create jobs.

"Sinn Féin has consistently raised concerns on the loss of EU funding and will continue to challenge the British government to fulfil its commitment to replace lost EU funding.

"While permanent secretaries should take this action, we need parties back around the Executive table and ministers in place working together now to support these groups.”