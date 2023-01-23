DUP boycott of Executive has left public services at mercy of cruel Tory cuts - Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has said the DUP’s boycott of the Executive has left public services at the mercy of cruel Tory cuts.

Speaking after the Budget Bill passed through Westminster today, Conor Murphy said:

“The decision by the DUP to boycott the Executive has left people and public services exposed to the full wrath of savage Tory cuts.

“Locally elected ministers should be working together around the Executive and setting a Budget, but instead Tory ministers with no mandate are making bad decisions for people here.

“And this comes at a time of crisis in our health service, when health workers are struggling to cope and ambulances are piled up at the doors of jam packed A&Es.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today, to deliver a three year Budget, and work together with others to invest in the health service and tackle the rising cost of living.

“There is serious work to be done. Chris Heaton-Harris needs to clarify now exactly what he is doing to get the Executive up and running now.”