Workers, families and businesses need to be supported through cost of living crisis - Archibald
Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said workers, families and businesses need to be supported through the cost of living crisis. The party's economy spokesperson said:"Today along with Paul Maskey MP and John Finucane MP, I met with Vicky Davies, Chief Executive of Danske Bank, as part of a series of meetings with local banks to discuss the impact of the cost of living and cost of doing business crises."Families and businesses are struggling as the costs of many everyday essentials including electricity, gas, petrol and food, soar."The recent interest rate hikes were exacerbated by the disastrous and reckless budget announced by the British government in the autumn, and many people saw mortgage and loan repayments increase by hundreds of pounds. "In our discussion with the bank we highlighted the need for workers, families and businesses to be supported through the cost of living crisis."Customers facing financial difficulty should get in touch with their banks to discuss options and flexibilities available."Financial institutions along with government have a role and responsibility in helping people in the current difficult economic climate."