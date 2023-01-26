“We want an end to Fianna Fáil & Fine Gael governments who serve landlords, vultures and cuckoo funds” – MacManus addresses Sligo Commemoration

Sinn Féin MEP for Midlands Northwest, Chris MacManus, has laid blame at successive Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael governments for decimating rural towns and communities across Ireland.

Speaking at the Kevin Coen Commemoration in Sligo, MacManus said:

“We want an end to Fianna Fáil & Fine Gael governments who serve landlords, vultures and cuckoo funds, and not the Irish people. We want an end to successive governments that have decimated our rural towns and communities by closing vital services such as post offices and GP Practices”.

MacManus went on to say that it is shameful that homeless charities are under severe pressure in 2023. “We have families going cold, children going hungry and homeless charities overstretched and overburdened. This, in the backdrop of government ministers patting themselves on the back as they preside over the finances of one of the wealthiest countries in the world. Shame on them.”

MacManus concluded by saying that a Sinn Féin government would finally provide real change. “I believe we need a government that will give workers and families a break. That is why we need Sinn Fein to lead the next Government” ENDS