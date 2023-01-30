Sinn Féin to meet Department for Infrastructure over delay in A6 completion

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said that drivers are increasingly frustrated at the delay in opening the long-awaited A6 upgrade and Dungiven bypass.

The East Derry MLA said:

“Commuters in Dungiven and the north west are becoming increasingly frustrated at delays in the completion of the A6 and Dungiven bypass.

“Long delays have become the norm in and around Dungiven while a brand new road remains unopened.

"I have written to the Department for Infrastructure to seek clarity over the completion date and how delays are being addressed.

“Party colleagues and I will meet senior officials in the department over the next short while and will emphasise the need for better communication with the community and road users.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work to ensure this essential link for the wider North West area will be completed as quickly as possible.”