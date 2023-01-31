‘Pragmatic and durable solution on Protocol must be priority’ – Kearney

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has said the priority for the British Government and the EU must be to continue negotiations toward a ‘pragmatic and durable’ solution on the Protocol.

The South Antrim MLA said:

“Three years on, it is clear that the Tory/DUP Brexit has been a disaster for the economy, public services and the rights of workers.

“The Tories have stripped away vital human rights legislation and they have wrecked the British economy. Even the IMF has highlighted the economic damage that Brexit will continue to have.

“As a result of the unique opportunities and protections afforded by the Protocol, Britain’s economy is now being outperformed by the north.

“The Protocol is helping to protect our all-island economy from the damaging impact of Brexit, creating jobs and helping our businesses to grow. It needs to be built upon to ensure that our businesses, farms and families are protected.

“Recent progress on the Protocol is welcome and this must continue to inject fresh momentum into talks between the EU and British government to reach solutions.

“This is a time for mature and civil politics. The British Government needs to engage in good faith with the EU to deliver a successful agreement.

“The priority now must be on working together to deliver durable and pragmatic solutions that give certainty to our businesses.”