Government should engage with GAA to find solution to hosting Katie Taylor’s homecoming fight - Chris Andrews TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Sport, Chris Andrews TD, has called for the government to engage with the GAA to find a solution to hosting Katie Taylor’s homecoming fight in Croke Park.

Teachta Andrews said:

"The cancelling of Katie Taylor’s homecoming fight in Croke Park is a major step backwards for both Irish boxing and the promotion of women in sport.

"Katie Taylor has gone above and beyond in representing Ireland in boxing, winning a staggering eighteen gold medals on the international stage.

"She is an outstanding role model for young women in the sporting community.

"The government should engage with the GAA and ensure that a solution is found.

"If this homecoming fight is moved to a much smaller venue, it will only serve to ensure that a whole section of sports fans will be priced out of attending this historic event.

"A solution must be found that will ensure Katie Taylor gets the homecoming fight she deserves - a homecoming in Croke Park, in front of 80,000 fans."