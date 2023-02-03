A6 must be opened as quickly as possible - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the Department of Infrastructure must work to ensure the A6 road is opened as quickly as possible.

Speaking after meeting the Department for Infrastructure with Cllr Kathleen McGurk, the East Derry MLA said:

“We met with the Department of Infrastructure today for clarity on whether the A6 and Dungiven Bypass will open by the reported end of April date.

"We had a constructive and frank discussion about what is required for that date to be met.

"We were told that DfI now expects the street lighting to be done later in February and the signage to be in place before the end of March and necessary safety checks have started and will continue alongside that.

"We also conveyed the growing frustration of community and road users at the delay in the completion of the project, and in particular the lack of communication around it.

“Sinn Féin will continue working to ensure this essential link for the wider North West area is completed as quickly as possible.”