New research a welcome addition to growing support for four-day work week - Louise O'Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, Louise O’Reilly TD, has said the new Taxpayer Sentiment Survey from Taxback.com is a "welcome addition to the growing evidence supporting a move to a four-day work week".

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“Over past twelve months, there has been extensive research and studies into a four-day work week.

“In November of last year, the results of a comprehensive four-day work week trial showed that 100 per cent of workers involved in the trial wanted to continue a reduced work schedule. 9 of the 12 participating companies were planning to continue with a four-day work week.

“The Taxpayer Sentiment Survey published today has added further valuable evidence to the debate. The research revealed that 70 percent of people would keenly welcome a four-day work week.

“It is clear from the Taxback.com survey that work-life balance is of the utmost importance to workers, and they are interested in how a four-day work week can help in this regard.

“Indeed, just last week the IrishJobs ‘Future of Recruitment’ survey found that that work-life balance is now the number one influence for workers when they are seeking a new job.

“In the post-pandemic world workers are looking for ways to combat stress, burnout, and fatigue. As a result, they are interested in how a four-day work week can help with work-life balance so they can spend more time with family, exercise more, and pursue their hobbies.

“The government is not a bystander in this debate, they should facilitate further research into the financial, social, and environmental impact of a reduced working week and they must also begin a national dialogue on the four-day work week."