Government must commit to publication date for Women of Honour report - Sorca Clarke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Defence, Sorca Clarke TD, has called on the government to ensure the report into handling of allegations of the Women of Honour is published as soon as possible.

Speaking today, Teachta Clarke said:

“It is now over a year since an independent review group was established to look at the handling of allegations from the Women of Honour. These allegations were of the utmost seriousness and deserve thorough examination.

“The review group that was set up was at odds with the Women of Honour request for a Statutory Inquiry and after the government voted down a Sinn Féin motion calling on those requirements to be met. Survivors were deeply disappointed in the government’s decision not to establish a statutory inquiry but have engaged with the process in good faith under extremely challenging circumstances.

“The group’s report was submitted to the Foreign Affairs Minister last week. The survivors need to see this report published without any undue delay. The Minster must commit to a publication date for this report. It must then be debated in the Dáil, as the Minister has previously committed to.

“The Government must commit to implementing any recommendations from this inquiry and put in place appropriate resources and planning to deliver this. This should include a statutory inquiry, a state apology and a requirement that any NDAs occur only as a result of victims; if required.

“The Women of Honour and all survivors affected by this issue have bravely come forward to share their stories and tell their truth so that no-one else is subjected to the same horrors that they were. I want to again commend these survivors for their strength and determination in insisting that the truth is brought into the light. They must be treated with respect.

“Time is of the essence here and there can be no unnecessary delays. The government must commit to a publication date today.”