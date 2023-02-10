Kearney welcomes major jobs boost for Antrim

Sinn Féin South Antrim MLA Declan Kearney has welcomed news of a major investment by JANS Group which will deliver 250 new jobs based in Antrim town.

Declan Kearney said;

“I am delighted to hear that JANS Group has received planning permission for an addition to its Caulside Drive site in Antrim, including a new £10M factory and supporting office space.

“This major investment will add significantly to our local Antrim economy, creating up to 100 construction jobs and leading to approximately 250 additional jobs for the Antrim area.

“I want to congratulate JANS Group on this latest endeavour and I wish them continued success at their Antrim site.”