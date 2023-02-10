Sheehan urges parties to implement ‘Dáithí’s Law’ as Assembly recall tabled

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan said the party is now tabling a recall of the Assembly to ensure Dáithí’s Law is implemented and he urged parties to elect a Speaker to get this legislation over the line.

The party’s Chief Whip said:

“Sinn Féin has now tabled a recall of the Assembly to elect a Speaker and allow the Assembly to agree the necessary regulations to fully implement Dáithí’s Law with no more delay.

“We are meeting with the other parties on this recall, so we can work together to pass this important, life-saving legislation.

“We owe it to little Dáithí and all those people desperately waiting on a transplant to get this over the line quickly.

“I would urge all parties to now elect a Speaker and implement Dáithí’s Law.”