McGuigan welcomes plan to produce hydrogen buses at Wrightbus

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has welcomed plans by Wrightbus to develop a major facility in Ballymena to produce hydrogen buses.

The North Antrim MLA asaid:

“Plans by Wrightbus to develop a new facility to produce hydrogen buses in Ballymena is welcome news.

“It’s projected that this facility will be able to produce 300 hydrogen buses, with the ability to expand even further to meet demand.

“Not only will this help to cut carbon emissions produced from public transport, but it will also help to create jobs, bring money into the local economy and grow this local business.

“Wrightbus have just recently secured contracts to produce hydrogen and electric buses for the south and Germany as they reap the benefits of unique access to the EU single market.”