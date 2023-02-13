Women need effective and efficient cervical screening service - Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has said we need an Executive now to modernise the north’s cervical screen services to ensure women have effective smear testing.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“It’s unacceptable that the north does not carry out HPV cervical screening testingwhich is an early indicator of an abnormal smear test.

“Women need to know quickly if something is wrong, so that it can be identified, and treatment can begin quickly.

“Last week we listened to the harrowing experience of ‘Susan’, a woman whose abnormal smear diagnosis was missed on three separate occasions.

“We need to update the system now. The Department of Health has said the roll out of this potentially life saving new model of cervical screening is dependent on funding.

“Our out-of-date cervical screening model is failing women; we need an Executive up and running now and ministers working together to modernise this life-saving system and invest in our health service.”