Reports access to NHS dental care could be at risk 'deeply concerning' - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said all efforts must be made to ensure people can see a dentist when they need one through the health service.



The party’s health spokesperson said:

“Reports that access to NHS dental care could be at risk is deeply concerning and totally at odds with the very ethos of the health service.

“Ensuring people can see a dentist when they need one through the NHS must be the priority, not based on their ability to pay for private treatment.

“The reckless decision by the DUP to walk out of the Executive is standing in the way of delivering a clear plan and work to recruit more dentists and dental nurses.

“They should get back to work and end the damage they are doing to efforts to transform health; tackle waiting lists and recruit more health workers.” v