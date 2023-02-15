O'Neill pays tribute to outgoing Scottish FM Nicola Sturgeon

Sinn Féin Leas-Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill has paid tribute to Nicola Sturgeon as she stands down as First Minister of Scotland.

Speaking after writing to the outgoing Scottish National Party (SNP) leader, Michelle O’Neill said:

“It is with regret that I learned of Nicola Sturgeon’s decision to stand down after eight years as First Minister of Scotland and Leader of the Scottish National Party.

“As a friend and colleague, we have worked closely together in recent years, and I have seen the depth of dedication, commitment and energy that Nicola has given.

“I wish to pay tribute to the huge strides she has made in advancing the campaign for Scottish independence, the strong stance against Brexit and the undermining of devolution by the Tories in London.

“The world of politics and all those of us who have had the great pleasure of working with Nicola Sturgeon will miss her leadership.

“She leaves a legacy for which anyone in politics or public life would be rightly proud and I want to take this opportunity to offer every good wish to Nicola and Peter for the future.”