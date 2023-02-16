‘DUP blockade of Executive putting community jobs at risk’ – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the DUP blockade of the Executive is damaging local community groups who are now facing the loss of important jobs and services as a result the British Government failure to replace lost EU funds in full.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

“Jobs and services from which thousands in our communities benefit could be lost because if the loss of EU funding while the DUP is blocking an Executive being formed.

“Community and voluntary workers need immediate support from local departments, including the Department for Economy. They need an Executive up and running now.”