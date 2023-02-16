Monaghan Row site purchase further secures future of Daisy Hill Hospital - Kimmins

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has said the purchase of the Monaghan Row office site from the local Council by the Southern Trust is a positive step for the future of Daisy Hill Hospital.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“The purchase of the Monaghan Row office site by the Southern Trust is another step in securing the future of Daisy Hill Hospital.

“The purchase of this site could allow services such as hospital admin and the Medical Training Unit to relocate to the Monaghan row site, freeing up more clinical space.

“This space could potentially be used for new diagnostic equipment, including a fully equipped MRI/CT scanning suite following investment to upgrade the hospital’s power supply.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive to work together to invest in our health service and hire more doctors and nurses to ensure hospitals like Daisy Hill continue to provide high quality care.”