O’Neill congratulates Dáithí and family on ‘steadfast determination’ to pass life-saving law

Sinn Féin First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has congratulated Dáithí Mac Gabhann and his parents Máirtín and Seph for their steadfast determination to get the life-saving Dáithí’s Law over the line.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“Confirmation that Dáithí’s Law will be done this week at Westminster is a positive step forward for all those people waiting on an organ transplant.

“I want to congratulate little Dáithí, his parents Máirtín and Seph and everyone who has campaigned tirelessly and with steadfast determination to get this organ donation law over the line.

“They never gave up and have given hope and inspiration to the many, many people on the organ donation waiting list.

“Dáithí’s Law will help to save lives and change lives for the better and modernise our organ donation laws. I look forward to seeing it implemented.”