Murphy calls on health department to protect Brookeborough and Tempo GP services

Sinn Féin MLA Aine Murphy is calling on the Department of Health and the Western Trust to do all in their power to ensure that GP services remain open for more than 8,000 patients in Brookeborough and Tempo.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said:

“I am deeply concerned at reports that Brookeborough and Tempo Surgery has handed back its contract for running of GP services.

“I am calling on the Department of Health and Western Trust to find an alternative urgently to ensure the 8,000 patients of this practice have a GP.

“It is vital that GP services are protected in rural areas.

“Our entire health service and health workers are under huge pressure. They need a health minister and an Executive in place taking decisions to tackle waiting lists and ensure people can get to see a GP.”