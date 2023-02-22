'Dáithí's Law will give hope to many waiting for transplants' - Maskey

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has hailed the Donate4Dáithí campaign for successfully changing our organ donation system and getting Dáithí’s Law over the line.

Speaking as Dáithí’s Law passed at Westminster, the West Belfast MP said:

“This is a hugely momentous day for little Dáithí Mac Gabhann, his parents Máirtín and Seph and everyone who has campaigned with determination to get Dáithí’s Law over the line.

“Not only will this modernise our organ donation laws and put in place an ‘opt-out’ system, but it will also give hope to every single person who is waiting for an organ transplant.

“Dáithí’s Law will save lives and it will change lives for the better. I want to congratulate the efforts of the Donate4Dáithí campaign for getting us to this point.”