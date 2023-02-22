Kelly shocked and concerned at murderous attack on police officer

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has said he is shocked and concerned at the news of a murderous attack on a police officer in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh tonight.

The party's policing spokesperson said:

“I unreservedly condemn this murderous attack on an off-duty police officer in the Killyclogher Road area in Omagh tonight.

“My immediate thoughts are with the officer injured in the shooting and his family who will be traumatised by this attack.

“I have spoken to senior police officers on a number of occasions tonight to put on record my concern and my absolute disgust at this attack.

“I am also calling on the public to co-operate with the ongoing police investigation in the area and anyone with any information on this attack should bring it forward to the police.”