Kearney expresses concern over violent assault on local police officers

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has expressed concern following an incident in which local PSNI officers were assaulted and injured while responding to a disturbance in Antrim town.

The South Antrim MLA said;

“I was deeply concerned to learn of an assault on local police officers responding to a disturbance in the Greenvale Manor area of Antrim town. Officers arriving at the scene found themselves faced with a highly charged situation in which they were confronted by a male brandishing a knife.

“During the course of trying to control the situation and effect an arrest, two of the attending officers were injured. While the injuries incurred were thankfully not serious and the officers were able to continue their duties, this was a volatile and potentially lethal situation which police had to defuse.

“The PSNI provides an essential public service. Local police teams work tirelessly, and often in extremely challenging circumstances, to keep our community safe. No PSNI officer, whether on, or off duty, should be subjected to threats, aggression, abuse, or any form of violent attack.”