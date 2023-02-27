Sinn Féin will continue to support family of Gerard Coney in campaign for truth and justice

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said the party will continue to support the family of Gerard Coney in their campaign for truth and justice.

Linda Dillon said:

“I supported the family of internee Gerard Coney who was shot in the back by a British soldier at Long Kesh in 1974 on the opening day of the inquest today.

“Gerard’s brother and sister were in court today and his sister read an emotional statement about Gerard.

“The Coney family has been campaigning for almost 50 years for an inquest to establish the truth of what happened to Gerard.

“The family of Gerard Coney, like all relatives bereaved by the conflict, are entitled to truth and justice. Sinn Féin will continue to support them.”