Minister must finally deliver decent contracts for Adult Education Tutors - Senator Paul Gavan

Sinn Fein Senator Paul Gavan has made a direct call to the Minister for Higher Education to finally deliver decent public sector work contracts for 3,500 Adult Education Tutors.

The tutors, who are employed by Education and Training Boards across the state, have been campaigning for years to be given permanent contracts with an incremental pay scale.

They currently have to sign on the dole every summer and also at half term breaks.

Addressing Minister Simon Harris in the Seanad today, Senator Gavan said:

“Their current precarious situation leaves these workers in many cases having to take out credit union loans just to make it through each summer.

"It also makes it almost impossible to qualify for a mortgage or even formulate a financial plan for their future.

"Three years after a Labour Court recommendation called on the government to offer these workers proper contracts they are still waiting. They have been entirely forgotten for far too long.”

"I would like to pay tribute to the workers and both SIPTU and the TUI who have campaigned relentlessly on this issue.

"I would also like to highlight the importance of the work carried out by these tutors who deliver a broad range of education from adult literacy right through to pre university courses.

"The Department of Public Expenditure and Reform is the location of the roadblock to reform, but Minister Harris, the delivery ultimately rests with you.

“There is collective cabinet responsibility, and you Minister have to ensure that this issue is finally resolved in no more than a matter of weeks."

In response Senator Harris undertook to reach a resolution in the coming weeks and committed to keep Senator Gavan updated with regards to progress on this issue.