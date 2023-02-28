“The last hundred years were dominated by partition and conservatism. Let us strive to make the next hundred years about unity and progress.” – Chris MacManus MEP

Sinn Féin MEP for the Midlands Northwest, Chris MacManus has called on the Irish government and the EU institutions to engage in the conversation around Irish Unity on a formal level.



In an address entitled “100 Years On” to commemorate the deaths of Seamus Cull and Patrick Tymon at the Arigna Remembers Commemorative Weekend, MacManus said: “It is clear for all to see that we are living in the end days of partition. We just need a government willing to plan and prepare for this transition. People across the island are having discussions and debates on Irish Unity, both in public and private forums.”



“I believe that it is time for the Irish government and the EU institutions to engage in the conversation around Irish Unity on a formal level. That means the Irish government establishing an all-Ireland Citizens Assembly on Unity where people from all communities and backgrounds, those born in Ireland and those who have made their home here, can come together and discuss the future of our island.”



“This needs to be done to ensure any future referendum on Unity is informed and fact based, void of the chaos and confusion we have seen in the Brexit campaign.”



MacManus went onto say that Sinn Féin were prepared deliver a government of change.



‘Fianna Fail and Fine Gael can no longer play pass the parcel with the keys to Government buildings. We in Sinn Féin are determined to deliver a government of change. A government that puts workers and families first. The last hundred years were dominated by partition and conservatism. Let us strive to make the next hundred years about unity and progress.” ENDS

Below: Chris MacManus pictured at the Cull and Tymon Commemorative Weekend



