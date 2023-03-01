Patient and staff safety must come first at Wexford General Hospital - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health, David Cullinane TD, has offered his full support to management at Wexford General Hospital following a major fire at the hospital.

Deputy Cullinane said that patient and staff safety must come first as the hospital faces a full evacuation.

Speaking this evening, Teachta Cullinane said:

“This is a very serious incident and my thoughts are with patients and staff at Wexford General Hospital. I want to pay tribute to the emergency services who responded and offer my full support to hospital management as they deal with this extremely difficult and challenging situation.

“I spoke this evening to senior HSE management who advised me that a crisis management team is now in place. A decision to fully evacuate the hospital was made due to severe electrical damage and a high risk of electrical failure.

“ICU patients are being transferred to hospitals in Waterford, Kilkenny and Dublin. A full evacuation is underway and a plan is in place to ensure this happens as speedily and as safely as possible.

“A communications plan will be put in place to notify families of patients who are moved and ongoing public messaging will inform patients of cancellation of appointments and procedures in the time ahead.

“I spoke to management at University Hospital Waterford and they stand ready to help in whatever way they can including taking ICU and Emergency Dept patients. This will place considerable additional pressures on surrounding hospitals in the time ahead.

“Our main priority has to be to support patients, their families and staff and the safety of patients and staff must come first.”