British government must honour its commitment to replace EU funding in full - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called on the British government to honour its commitment to replace EU funding in full.

Speaking after a cross-party meeting with groups including Mencap, Cedar Foundation and Stepping Stones along with party colleague Deirdre Hargey, the East Derry MLA said:

“Sinn Féin and other parties are calling for an urgent meeting with the British Secretary of State and the Head of the Civil Service to urge them to do all they can to ensure groups providing vital services to some of our most vulnerable people can continue to do so.

"As it stands, groups funded by the European Social Fund face a cliff-edge at the end of March, and jobs and services from which thousands in our communities' benefit will be lost.

“Community and voluntary workers need need an Executive up and running now and without any delay.

“These groups need immediate support from local departments and we have called for departments to step up and extend the existing funding they provide for a year on a pro-rata basis to provide some space to groups waiting on decisions.

“The British Government’s failure to fully replace lost EU funding is having a damaging impact on vital services. They should fully replace this money."