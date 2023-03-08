Mark Ward TD welcomes confirmation that dual diagnosis service will reopen in 2024

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Mental Health, Mark Ward TD, has welcomed that a public Dual Diagnosis service will reopen next year.

Keltoi, a trauma-informed, state-run residential facility, located in the Phoenix Park, treating addiction and mental health dual diagnosis was closed in March 2020.

In a response to a parliamentary question to Teachta Ward, he was informed that Keltoi will reopen next year.

Teachta Ward said:

“My Dual Diagnosis: No Wrong Door Bill was debated at second stage three weeks ago.

“During the debate, I called for the reopening of Keltoi the Dual Diagnosis inpatient services.

“Having worked in front-line addiction centres professionally, I am aware first hand of the service that Keltoi provides.

“This is a vital rehabilitation service for people that would help them to fully recover from addiction and to learn new coping skills.

“Keltoi is also one of the very few facilities that provides a service for people with dual diagnosis of mental health and addiction issues.

“The HSE have informed me that they have reached an agreement with Keltoi staff to reopen the facility in 2024 as a dual diagnosis centre.

“Work is ongoing to upgrade the building which is located in St Mary's Hospital in the Phoenix Park and there is a plan to provide en-suite facilities in each of the bedrooms.

“I have been calling for the reopening of this vital service since it closed and while I would like it to open much sooner this is welcome news.

“I will be putting pressure on the government and the HSE to meet their deadline and reopen this vital service.”