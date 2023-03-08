Sheerin slams Tory ‘Migration Bill’ as an attack on people seeking refugev

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin has condemned the British government’s ‘Migration Bill’ as another attack on vulnerable people fleeing war and persecution.

The Mid-Ulster MLA said:

"This Bill is a disgrace. It breaches international human rights law, namely the 1951 Refugee Convention.

"This is the latest Bill in a string of anti-rights legislation from this British Government.

"It is a continuation of the Tories’ hostile environment policy which for over a decade has sought to make it more difficult for asylum seekers fleeing war and persecution to be granted refuge.

"The UN Refugee Agency has already condemned the Bill saying it would end the right to seek refugee protection for those who arrive irregularly.

"The British Home Secretary and the British Prime Minister should drop this Bill, and start to live up to their obligations under international human rights law.”