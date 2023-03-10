Nationality and Borders Act remains real threat to all-Ireland Tourism - Hazzard

Sinn Féin’s Chris Hazzard MP has said outstanding problems caused by the British government’s Nationality and Borders Bill must be addressed, including its detrimental impact on all-Ireland tourism.

The South Down MP said:

“Despite necessary changes being made, serious concerns remain about the British government’s regressive Nationality and Borders Bill and its clear and present threat to local tourism which relies heavily on visitors travelling from the south.

“With around 70% of tourists in the north arriving into Ireland via Dublin, this legislation directly threatens £250 million that’s spent in the local economy. The visa-waiver document for journeys across the border will impact more than a half a million tourists annually.

“It is incredulous that the British government continues to ignore the voice of our local tourism industry, who understandably, are worried that this legislation will seriously undermine local tourism.

“Sinn Féin raised the damaging impacts of this legislation yesterday directly with the Taoiseach in Dublin and urged the Irish government to use its influence to address these concerns.

“It’s clear this will have a negative impact on the all-island economy. I call again on the British government to ensure this Act does not go ahead in its current form given its damaging impact on the lives of people here.”