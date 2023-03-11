Murphy welcomes support from business leaders to restore the Executive

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has welcomed an open letter from business leaders in support of the agreement on the protocol and for a restored Executive.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

"The open letter from business leaders to the British Prime Minister in support of the agreement on the protocol is a welcome intervention.

"The letter describes the agreement as the 'most sustainable path forward' and calls for a restored Executive to focus on the economic opportunities of our unique access to the EU single market and British market.

"That is a competitive advantage which is the envy of economies everywhere and we need an Executive in place to deliver on its potential.

"The eyes of the world are upon the north of Ireland as we mark 25 years of transformative peace on this island, and the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in a matter of weeks.

"We must not miss the opportunity that comes with that and which the overwhelming majority of people and businesses want to seize.

"Sinn Féin is ready to work with all the other parties and to immediately restore Government that will work for people."