Health workers deserve fair pay and conditions - Dillon tells London demo

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said the British Government should get on with delivering fair pay for health and social care workers.

Speaking at the SOS NHS demonstration in London today, the party’s health spokesperson said:

“Our health service is in crisis on the back of 12 years of savage Tory cuts which has underfunded and undermined our public services.

“Money has been stripped out of vital public services, while big energy companies who have ripped people off with scandalous prices are rewarded with billions in profits. That’s not a fair deal.

“Health and social care workers should not have been forced onto the streets in the freezing cold for fair pay and safe working conditions.

“Without fair pay and safe working conditions, it becomes much tougher to retain skilled health workers and that needs to be addressed through increased investment.

“Rishi Sunak’s Tory government needs to end the attacks on our health service and bring forward a deal that meets the needs of workers now.”