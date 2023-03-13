Action to address childcare needs required from budget statement - Mason

Sinn Féin MLA Cathy Mason has called for action from the British Government in the upcoming budget statement to address what is becoming a crisis in childcare costs and provision.

Speaking after writing to the British Chancellor ahead of the budget announcement on Wednesday, the party’s childcare spokesperson said:

"Childcare costs in the north are completely out of control.

"For some working families, who are less likely to meet the criteria for funded childcare, the cost of childcare is equivalent to a second mortgage.

"The high cost of childcare means that many parents, particularly mothers, can’t afford to work or take up training opportunities.

"Childcare costs should be reduced for all working parents and the cost of childcare made affordable but this requires proper public investment from the British Government.

”Sinn Féin has written to the British Chancellor calling for action in the upcoming budget statement to address what is becoming a crisis in childcare costs and provision."