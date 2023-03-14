Local businesses must be supported in the next budget - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has called on the British government to include support for workers, families and businesses in Wednesday’s budget.

The party’s finance spokesperson said:

“The British Chancellor must bring forward clear proposals and money to protect jobs and support local businesses who are struggling with increased overheads and costs.

“The VAT rate for hotels and tourism businesses should be cut to 12.5% to cut costs for businesses, but also bring tourism VAT rates into line with the rest of the island.

“A scheme to cut sky-high energy bills should also be introduced for businesses, especially those who rely on high energy usage while running their business.

“Likewise, the cut to fuel duty that is helping to keep travel costs down for workers and families must continue. People simply cannot afford any more hikes to fuel prices.”