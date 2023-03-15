Energy companies must improve communication with the public - McHugh

Sinn Féin MLA Maolíosa McHugh has called on local energy companies to improve communication with the public.

Speaking after the Utility Regulator highlighted ‘far from acceptable’ customer service levels within some local energy companies, the West Tyrone MLA said:

“My office has received several reports from people who have not yet received their £600 payment and many of them finding it extremely difficult to contact their energy supplier.

“Elected representatives have also had difficulty in contacting energy companies to get clarity for constituents on when they will receive the money.

“There is an onus on energy companies to improve communication with people and elected representatives on issues to avoid the uncertainty and anxiety that people have been left with when they didn’t receive their payment.

“People have already waited too long for this payment. We need an Executive up and running and a minister in place to represent the interests of local people on issues like this.”