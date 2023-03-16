Government must extend eviction ban as rent and house price rises fuel homeless crisis - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin TD, has called for the ban on evictions to be extended.

His call comes as figures from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) and Central Statistics Office (CSO) show rents and house prices continuing to spiral upwards further fuelling record levels of homelessness.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The latest figures from the RTB and CSO show rents and house prices continuing to spiral upwards.

“Combined with the government’s failure to deliver an adequate supply of social and affordable homes, these rises are fuelling record levels of homelessness.

“Meanwhile our homeless emergency accommodation system is at breaking point with a large number of Local Authorities reporting no extra capacity for new homeless presentations.

“Despite all of this, the government intends to end the ban on no-fault evictions in two weeks' time. The consequence of that decision will be unprecedented levels of homelessness.

“The case for extending the emergency ban on evictions is strengthening every single day. The government must reverse their decision, extend the ban, and put in place an emergency package of measures to relieve the pressure on the system.

“They must also revise their social and affordable housing targets to deliver at least 20,000 public homes a year to meet social and affordable housing need.”