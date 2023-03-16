MacManus praises generosity of Martin Neary following visit to Martin Neary Woodland Park

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus recently met with Martin Neary at his Woodland Park outside Charlestown alongside Cllr Gerry Murray. The Midlands Northwest representative praised Martin’s generosity for leaving his land to be developed as a Woodland Park for the local community.



Speaking afterwards, MEP MacManus said:

“I was delighted to visit Martin Neary Woodland Park with Martin and Cllr Gerry Murray on a recent visit to Charlestown.”



“Martin has left 36 acres of his own land to Mayo County Council to be used as a community woodland. This was an incredible act of generosity from Martin, who has also won the right to be buried in the woodland, only the third person in Ireland to win that right.”



“Generations to come will benefit from this and Martin deserves huge praise for this fantastic gesture to the local community.” ENDS



Pictured at the Woodland Park are (L-R): Cllr Gerry Murray, Martin Neary, Chris MacManus MEP



