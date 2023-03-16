Cuts to school counselling service will negatively impact young people – Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan said cuts to the Happy Healthy Minds school counselling service are ‘hugely disappointing’ and will negatively impact young people.

The party’s education spokesperson said:

“Cuts to the Happy Healthy Minds school counselling service are hugely disappointing.

“The loss of this important service will have a negative impact on children and remove vital mental health support for young people in our schools.

“Sinn Féin has made that clear to the Department of Education and highlighted the need for more investment in young people's mental health.”