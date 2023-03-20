IPCC report warns of catastrophic impact of global heating rapidly becoming an inevitability unless urgent action is taken - Darren O'Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Action, Darren O’Rourke TD, has today commented on the fourth and final instalment of the sixth assessment report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and warned of the dangers of a failure to accelerate Ireland’s pathway towards renewables.

The Meath East TD said

“This critical report from the IPCC makes for some stark reading. Drawing together the key findings from six previous reports, it reinforces the urgent and critical efforts that must be made to tackle climate change.

“Despite the rapidly shrinking window to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all, the report makes clear that there are multiple, feasible and effective actions that governments can take.

“What is required now is real leadership on the issue. Instead, what we have here is a government that has been painfully slow to act.

“Over recent weeks, an increasing number of voices have raised concerns that current government measures to meet 2030 targets lack in scale and ambition and that we have little to no hope of reaching them if things continue at their current pace. If it wasn’t clear to them already, today’s IPCC report makes clear that the government can’t continue their business-as-usual approach of slow progress and delays in progressing towards renewables.

“The government has multiple options available to them to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. We can achieve the climate resilient development the report calls for, combining efforts to tackle climate change with actions that provide wider benefits.

“For example, with our offshore wind potential, Ireland is uniquely placed to become a world leader in this field and reduce our greenhouse gas emissions significantly. Yet there remains a lack of clarity around and inaction on government plans to harness this potential.

“We know the steps that are necessary that are needed to deliver the major changes in the energy sector that are necessary in order to achieve a just transition. We have the tools to achieve them. What we are currently lacking is the political will, determination and drive to deliver real progress.

“Sinn Féin is ready to deliver this change.”