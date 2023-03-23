Press Call - Irish MEPs to Host High-Level Conference on March 29th to mark 25 Years of the Good Friday Agreement

Irish MEPs Barry Andrews, Ciarán Cuffe, Seán Kelly & Chris MacManus will co-host a high-level conference in the European Parliament on March 29th to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. The event will be followed by a reception. Remote attendance is possible.



Entitled The Good Friday Agreement: 25 Years of Peace and Progress (a European Perspective), the conference will convene two panels that will explore the history and the legacy of the Agreement, the foundation document of the Peace Process, and highlight the contributions of the EU and the wider international community to developing, promoting, and protecting this achievement.



A first panel will gather the modern-day counterparts to the political leaders and stakeholders involved in bringing about the Agreement in 1998. A second panel will amplify the voices of the younger generations who have benefitted from its legacy, and will explore the progress that has been achieved since its signing. The event will be followed by a reception at the same location.



Date: 29 March 2023

Time: 16h30 to 19h00

Where: Room 1G2, European Parliament



Numerous high profile speakers will address the event, with further details to be confirmed in due course.



Sign up here to attend in person or remotely: https://opinio.europarl.europa.eu/s?s=5766.







