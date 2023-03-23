Opportunity to build the economy and restore Executive must be grasped – McDonald

Sinn Féin Uachtarán Mary Lou McDonald has said now is the time to seize the huge economic opportunities presented by celebrations marking the signing of the Good Friday Agreement and the visit to Ireland by US President Joe Biden.

The Sinn Féin leader called on the British and Irish governments to work with the political parties to restore an Executive to support workers and families.

Mary Lou McDonald was speaking after she and First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill met British Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris at Hillsborough Castle today. Mary Lou McDonald said:

“The deal is done and the Brexit Joint Committee meets tomorrow to adopt the agreement into EU law. The deal between Brussels and London gives our businesses a huge competitive advantage as a gateway to the British and EU Single Market.

“The celebration of 25 years since the signing of the historic Good Friday Agreement is only weeks away and we hope to welcome US President Joe Biden to Belfast and Dublin to mark that historic anniversary.

“The eyes of the world will once again be on Ireland. This opportunity has to be grasped with both hands, to strengthen the economy and create good jobs.

“It’s a time to move forward, and to continue building peace and prosperity for all communities.

“Ten months ago, the people voted for real change and an Executive working together for all. Yet the formation of a power-sharing coalition government has been blocked.

“The democratic outcome of that election must be respected.

“The onus is now on the British and Irish governments, the political parties, not least the DUP, to get back to business and form a government which will support workers and families.”