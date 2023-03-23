Cuts to long-running education schemes 'extremely disappointing' - Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan said cuts to long-running education schemes that benefit children and young people is 'extremely disappointing'.

Responding to cuts to the 'Sharing the Learning' programme and the 'In Your Corner' scheme, the party’s education spokesperson said:

“Cuts to these vital education schemes are really disappointing and will have a detrimental impact on children and young people.

"Sinn Féin has made our opposition to these cuts clear to the Department of Education and the negative impact it will have on our young people’s education.

“The British government needs to properly invest in our public services and end the cycle of cruel cuts to vital services.

"We need an Executive up and running now and parties working together to support our children and young people against savage Tory cuts.”