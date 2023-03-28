British Government needs to act now and fully replace lost EU funding- Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said time is running out for groups funded by the European Social Fund who face a cliff-edge at the end of this week.

The East Derry MLA said:

"Time is running out for groups funded by the European Social Fund organisations, their workers and the people who use their services.

"As it stands these groups face a cliff-edge at the end of this week which will result in jobs and services being lost, which thousands in our communities benefit from.

"This is a direct result of the disastrous Brexit delivered by the Tories and the DUP, it lies solely at their doors.

“The British Government has failed to live up to its promise to fully replace lost EU funding, it needs to act now, honour its commitment and step in to help these organisations.

"Sinn Féin has also called on local departments to step up and extend the existing funding they provide for a year on a pro-rata basis to provide some space to groups waiting on decisions, and to use that time to develop a longer-term scheme.

"Community and voluntary workers need an Executive up and running without any delay.

"The DUP's blockade of our institutions needs to end now, people want and deserve parties working together to tackle the cost of living crisis, the crisis in our health service and to deliver decent public services."