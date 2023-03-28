Health workers entitled to a fair pay rise and safe working conditions - Dillon

After meeting with Unison representatives earlier today, Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said health workers are entitled to a fair pay rise and safe working conditions.

Linda Dillon said:

“Today I met with Unison to support their call for a fair pay rise and safe working conditions.

“Our health workers shouldn’t be forced to strike action to get fair wages and end long hours of under staffing which puts patients and staff alike at risk.

“In the absence of an Executive, the health unions are calling on the British Secretary of State to meet them to discuss pay and working conditions and the recent offer to health workers in England.

“The current crises in the health service point up the need to have an Executive back up and running with a minister at the helm.

"Our health workers can’t wait any longer, they are working under ever increasing pressure and they need a locally accountable assembly and Executive.”