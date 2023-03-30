Senator Lynn Boylan renews Sinn Féin's calls for the introduction of a private jet tax

Responding to a Greenpeace Report which has found that there were 6,671 private flights in Ireland in 2022, Senator Boylan has renewed Sinn Féin's calls for the introduction of a private jet tax

Speaking this morning, she said:

“Sinn Féin’s Alternative Budget called for the introduction of a €3,000 private jet tax but when I raised it in the Seanad, it was dismissed by the Government claiming a lack of data. Well, now we have the data and it is worse than we had estimated.

“The carbon emissions of private jets in Ireland have soared to 67,903 tonnes, with one average flight emitting roughly the same emissions as a petrol car driving 40,000km.

“The Irish government need to take the lead on this issue. Climate justice advocates have long argued that not all carbon emissions are created equal. To date, the government's approach has been about punishing ordinary people while the wealthy are exempt to continue living their carbon-intensive lifestyles.

“Ideally, I would like to see an end to non-essential private jets but as a bare minimum, a levy on private jets would at least demonstrate that the government are in fact committed to a real, just transition.”