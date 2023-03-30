Dillon calls for Executive to be restored now to cut chronic waiting lists

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said the growing waiting times for cancer treatment are unacceptable and called for the Executive to be restored now to cut chronic waiting lists.

The party's health spokesperson said:

“Growing waiting times for life-saving cancer treatment are deeply concerning and again highlight the need for urgent action to support patients.

“It is unacceptable that the cancer strategy has been sitting on the shelf for a year while cancer patients continue to suffer on chronic waiting lists.

“We need the Executive restored now and parties working together to invest in the health service and address unacceptable waiting lists.

“People suffering with cancer cannot wait. Any more delays in progressing this work is compounding the trauma and worry of cancer patients and their families.”