Latest homeless figures show eviction ban was working and decision to end it today must be reversed - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin TD, has said that the latest homeless figures from the Department of Housing show the ban on no fault evictions was working.

The Dublin Mid West TD added that if the government wants to stop the inevitable rise in homelessness from tomorrow it must reverse its decision to end the eviction ban.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The February homeless figures from the Department of Housing show a marginal drop in the total number of people in emergency accommodation funded by that Department.

“Last month there were 11,742 people, including 3,373 children, in emergency accommodation. That is a drop of 12 people on the January figures.

“The ban on no-fault evictions resulted in a further decline in family presentations last month with 10 fewer families and 58 fewer children in emergency accommodation.

“However the figures also show an increase of 66 single people and 13 pensioners in emergency accommodation in February.

“There is also a worrying increase in overall homeless levels in Dublin.

“What these figures show is that the ban on no fault evictions was having a positive impact, stabilising the number of people in emergency accommodation.

“Despite this, the government is determined to end this crucial protection for renters today.

“Thousands of households are now at risk of losing the roof over their heads and the government still cannot answer one simple question - where are people to go?

“The decision to end the eviction ban is appalling, particularly in the absence of having a plan in place. This is why we need a temporary extension.

“The coming days and weeks will be a time of huge uncertainty and stress for people who live in the rental sector. There are a growing number of working families, single people and pensioners contacting our offices because they have nowhere to go.

“If the government wants to stop the inevitable rise in homelessness from tomorrow, it must reverse its decision to end the eviction ban.”