Mary Lou McDonald TD announces team that will lead Sinn Féin into the next General Election

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald TD has today announced a wide-ranging frontbench reshuffle, stating: “This is the team that will lead Sinn Féin into the next General Election – a team full of talent, experience and ambition and bursting with the energy to deliver; a team that is ready to deliver change in government.”

“As we enter the last quarter of this government, it is clear that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are out of ideas and out of ambition. The longer they remain in office the more damage they will do. That is why we need change and a General Election as soon as possible.”

Ms. McDonald said:

“Today I am setting out the team that will lead Sinn Féin into the next General Election. There are ten changes including Sorca Clarke and Pa Daly coming onto the frontbench for the first time where they will take on the Education and Justice portfolios. Pa Daly will bring his extensive experience as solicitor to the Justice brief and Sorca Clarke was an outstanding spokesperson on Defence.

“Rose Conway-Walsh takes on the Public Expenditure and Reform portfolio having previously served on the Oireachtas Finance Committee. Indicative of Sinn Féin’s plan for a step change in research and development to make it the driver for the next generation of jobs, Mairéad Farrell will take on the Higher Education, Innovation and Science brief bringing to that portfolio her experience of the Public Expenditure and Reform portfolio, as well her expertise in economics.

“Matt Carthy will bring a wealth of experience from his time as an MEP in the European Parliament to the Foreign Affairs portfolio, and Claire Kerrane will bring a real personal passion for the future of the family farm to the Agriculture brief.

“We believe that Climate and Transport should be taken as stand-alone portfolios. Therefore, Darren O’Rourke will continue to hold the Environment and Climate brief while Martin Kenny takes on Transport and Communications. Similarly, we believe that Youth and Integration need a standalone focus and John Brady will bring his considerable knowledge of these areas to this brief.

“Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire moves to the Social Protection portfolio from Education where he had been a strong advocate on behalf of students and parents. Louise O’Reilly, Kathleen Funchion and Imelda Munster will remain in their respective briefs of Enterprise, Trade and Employment; Childcare; and Tourism and Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, Media. Pádraig Mac Lochlainn will continue as Sinn Féin Chief Whip and spokesperson on Fisheries and the Marine.

“David Cullinane as Health spokesperson and Eoin Ó Broin as Housing spokesperson have led in setting out clear detailed alternatives policies to sort the health and housing crises. Pearse Doherty has shown that he will be the Finance Minister that ensures a government for change delivers on priority areas such Housing and Health.”

Sinn Féin frontbench

Leader of Opposition: Mary Lou McDonald

Finance: Pearse Doherty

Health: David Cullinane

Housing, Local Government and Heritage: Eoin Ó Broin

Enterprise, Trade and Employment: Louise O’Reilly

Environment and Climate Action: Darren O’Rourke

Foreign Affairs and Defence: Matt Carthy

Justice: Pa Daly

Public Expenditure and Reform: Rose Conway-Walsh

Education: Sorca Clarke

Higher Education, Innovation and Science: Mairéad Farrell

Agriculture, Food (and Rural Affairs): Claire Kerrane

Communications and Transport: Martin Kenny

Social Protection: Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire

Youth and Integration: John Brady

Childcare: Kathleen Funchion

Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, Media: Imelda Munster

SF Chief Whip and Fisheries and the Marine: Pádraig MacLochlainn

An Gaeltacht, Gaeilge agus Cultúr: Aengus Ó Snodaigh