MacManus commends work of Kells Family Resource Centre in Meath

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has commended the team at Kells Family Resource Centre in Co. Meath for their work in supporting the local community. The Midlands Northwest representative was speaking after a recent visit to Kells FRC alongside his Sinn Féin colleague Cllr Michael Gallagher.



MEP MacManus said:



“I was pleased to visit Kells FRC with my colleague Cllr Michael Gallagher recently. We had a very positive engagement with Angela and the team there and I want to commend them for their fantastic work in supporting the local community in Kells."



“Kells FRC provide a wide range of supports and services to local people such as counselling, family support, a food bank and a number of support groups to name but a few. As one of only three FRCs in County Meath they have a wide catchment area and as a result the Centre is extremely busy and supports thousands of people on a yearly basis."



“This work is vital for addressing social exclusion, poverty, assisting marginalised groups and providing equal opportunities to all. It underlines the need for Kells FRC and other community sector organisations to be protected and adequately resourced so that they can continue to provide these invaluable services. Sinn Féin will continue to highlight the need to support resource centres in Meath and across the State.” ENDS



See attached photo of Chris MacManus MEP and Cllr Michael Gallagher at Kells Family Resource Centre

